Women doing pole dancing inside Delhi Metro goes viral | Watch

Delhi Metro has always been seeing various videos which always go viral within no time. Now the latest addition joins the assortment of videos that have entertained us with everything from impromptu dance performances and public displays of affection to heated arguments in the metro.

Among the countless recordings capturing romantic encounters, dance routines, and musical talents on display inside the Delhi Metro, a new viral video has surfaced on social media. This time, it showcases two women pole dancing to the melodious tune Main to Beghar Hoon, a song from the Suhaag, which starred the iconic duo Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor.

While several other passengers stand in another section of the train, the dancers appear entirely, fully immersed in their routine.

The video was shared on the Twitter account “Hasna Zaoori Hai” and it has garnered quite a lot of attention from social media users. Many of these users expressed their disapproval of the performance. One user questioned, Daily college jaati hut toh yeh sab kyu nai dikhta. Another remarked, must say Mumbai public has behaved better than desperate Delhi crowd. Yet another user inquired, Isko zoo ghosit kyu nai kar dete?

In another incident, a video emerged where devotees of Lord Shiva, dancing inside the Delhi Metro. These individuals embark on a pilgrimage to Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan to collect holy water from the Ganga.

In another video, where a woman could be seen slapping a man and scolding him in the presence of other passengers. The reason behind her outburst remained unknown, leaving viewers puzzled as to why no one within the metro intervened or reacted to her behavior.

Notably, after all, the kinds of videos that have made it a nuisance for the public to travel, DMRC had earlier to asked not to shoot videos inside the metro trains with a popular template. “Metro mein travel karein trouble nahi”.

