Woman suffers burns after hydrogen balloon explodes on face during birthday celebration | WATCH

Birthdays are an important day in every individual's life. People celebrate the day in the most extraordinary and memorable way. However, sometimes the day might not go as planned. A Vietnamese girl suffered burns on her face when a hydrogen balloon burst and caught fire.

Social media user Giang Pham posted a story about the incident that took place on her birthday on February 14. The party was held at a restaurant and the entire place was decorated with balloons. She also held a bunch of balloons in one hand and a cake in the other for pictures and videos.

However, in a turn of events, one of the balloons came in contact with the candles and exploded. This resulted in a fire which engulfed her face. She immediately throws the cake and balloons and covers her face with her hands. She splashed water on her face to alleviate the burning sensation and was later taken to the hospital.

Giang said, "The incident happened six days ago, but only today did I calm down enough to review the process of the balloon exploding and causing my burns."

She further added, "I cried all day because I didn't know what my life and work would be like after being burned on my face like that."

Speaking of the accident, she said, "When the balloon exploded, the fire flared up, rising high and burning the entire array of balloons the restaurant had prepared. Luckily, these balloons contained normal air, otherwise, it could have led to a serious fire."

Doctors have said that Giang suffered first and second-degree burns, however, there will be no permanent scars.

