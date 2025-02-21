Dubai woman receives Rs 33 crore luxury gifts from millionaire husband for giving birth | Watch viral video To give birth to a second kid, Malaikah Raza, a British millionaire's wife in Dubai, sought Rs 33 crore from her husband. She used the funds to buy designer bags and a pink G-Wagon, among other luxuries.

Social media users are sharing a video of a Dubai woman displaying opulent presents her husband purchased for her following the birth of their second kid. Malaikah Raja, who frequently posts pictures of her opulent life in Dubai, took to Instagram to list all the gifts her husband gave her following the birth of their baby. This contained, among other things, a $2 million home, a customized pink Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, expensive handbags, and jewellery.

When the video first starts, Ms Raja and her husband are standing together. The items she got are depicted moments later as "push presents"—a gift from the father to the new mother as a token of appreciation for everything she has endured while bringing a new life into the world. A G Wagon and a brand-new, $2 million home were the first gifts she got. While sharing the video on Instagram, Ms Raja wrote, "An expensive baby girl. How someone so tiny be emptying his bank account already?"

The following gifts included $100,000 worth of eight Dior bags and bracelets worth $80,000. "$10,000 on daily post-partum massages for me and baby girl because I need to recover from giving birth," she said in the video.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Additionally, Ms Raja disclosed that she was given a $50,000 monthly budget to purchase clothing for the infant, a $200,000 tennis bracelet, and $70,000 worth of gold jewellery for her daughter.

A few days ago, Ms Raja shared the video. Since then, it has received close to 500,000 likes and over 15 million views. Social media users posted a wide range of responses in the comments section.

One user wrote, "I need to recover from this video please send 1 million dollars," while another one wrote, "Whether it’s a joke or not, I support it. Men want to have kids. Her body is a temple. Pay homage. PERIOD -this message has been brought to you by the single, childfree and, rich auntie. Good night."

