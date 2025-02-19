Bharat Jodo Vivah: Wedding invite inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral, check here The wedding invite inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' pays tribute to the country's unity wherein the couple has called it 'Bharat Jodo Vivah'. Check the wedding invite here,

Weddings in India have become extravagant and couples and their families leave no stone unturned to make the event a memorable one. In a similar occurrence, a couple got their wedding invitation designed to celebrate their diverse regional backgrounds.

The wedding invite is inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. It also pays tribute to the country's unity wherein the couple has called it 'Bharat Jodo Vivah'.

The bride-to-be, Abhilasha, shared pictures of the wedding invite on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "When a wedding is more diverse than a coalition government, you know it’s special! @RahulGandhi@priyankagandhi

—our love story mirrors the vision you stand for. Will you bless it? #BharatJodoVivaah #BharatJodoYatra".

Abhilasha comes from Jammu and Bengal and Vinal comes from Punjab and Kerala. In the card, Abhilasha is named "daughter of Jammu and Bengal" and on the other hand, Vinal is named "son of Punjab and Kerala".

Abhilasha also invited both Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to the wedding. She delivered the wedding invites to the residences of both the leaders. She wrote, "Just dropped the #BharatJodoVivah invite to @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi‘s residence. Got to know, years ago my mom designed & printed @priyankagandhi‘s wedding invite. It would be an honour to recommend your blessings."

The tweet garnered more than 66.5K since it was posted. Several users took the comments to share their good wishes. One of them wrote, "Hahaha I see your LSR days creativity shine through! Congratulations on your wedding Abhilasha!!"

Another comment read, "Hey It's so beautiful Understanding the Soul of Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which reflects the Ethos of our India, that we grew up with, which we miss & long now. Congratulations & Best wishes to your beautiful union."

A third user wrote, "Congratulations with lot's of blessing and best wishes.."

