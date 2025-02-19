Kerala man files complaint over neighbour's noisy rooster crowing at 3 am, says 'disrupting his peaceful life' We often face a lot of issues in our regular life but this recent problem of a Kerala man has stunned us a bit. The man has filed a complaint against his neighbour's rooster for disrupting his sleep early in the morning.

A conflict was simmering in the serene village of Pallickal in the Pathanamthitta region of Kerala—not over money or territory, but over a rooster's morning ritual. An old man named Radhakrishna Kurup could no longer sleep soundly at night. Thus, he filed a complaint about the rooster who crows early in the morning and disrupts his peaceful sleep.

What is the reason?

Every morning at 3 am, Kurup's neighbour's rooster would begin its relentless crowing, making it difficult for him to sleep and disrupting his peaceful life.

Kurup, unwell, had had enough. He filed a complaint at the Adoor Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) against his neighbour Anil Kumar's rooster, claiming it was disrupting his sleep.

Officials took the complaint seriously. The RDO launched an investigation, treating the rooster as the cause of the problem.

Both Kurup and Kumar were called in to discuss the issue, and officials later inspected the site.

It was found that the neighbour kept his roosters on the upper floor of his house.

Kurup was indeed disturbed by the crowing, according to the study. The neighbour was instructed by the RDO to relocate the chicken shed from the upper floor to the southern side of the land to settle the dispute. The authorities gave the relocation a 14-day limit.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Brother slaps sister's dance partner on wedding stage; shocking video goes viral | WATCH