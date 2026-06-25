Why is everyone talking about Usha Vance's maternity dress? It all started with a New York Times analysis

New Delhi:

US Second Lady Usha Vance has found herself at the centre of an unlikely online debate after responding to a fashion critique with a dose of humour. What began as an analysis of a maternity dress soon turned into a viral conversation about bargain shopping, political symbolism and everyday style.

The exchange stemmed from a recent episode of her YouTube series, Storytime with the Second Lady, where she was joined by her husband, Vice President JD Vance, for a Father's Day special. But it was the coral dress she wore, rather than the episode itself, that ended up attracting widespread attention.

Why did Usha Vance respond?

The discussion began after The New York Times published an article examining the visibility of pregnancy among prominent women in President Donald Trump's political circle.

The piece focused on Usha Vance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, all of whom have either recently welcomed a child or are expecting.

Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman argued that the three women had made their pregnancies highly visible in public and that this aligned with the administration's emphasis on family and fertility.

Referring to a Father's Day Instagram Reel shared by Vance, Friedman noted that the Second Lady wore a fitted coral maternity dress that highlighted her baby bump.

The article suggested that the imagery carried political significance, particularly because of Vance's prominent public role alongside Vice President JD Vance.

Usha Vance, however, appeared unconvinced by the interpretation.

Taking to X, she joked, "Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can't wait to hear what The New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks!"

She also shared a screenshot of her Old Navy receipt, showing that the dress, originally priced at $49.99, had been marked down before further promotional discounts reduced the final price to just $8.75.

Social media reacts

Vance's response quickly spread across social media, with many users finding humour in the exchange and the contrast between high-profile political analysis and an inexpensive shopping bargain.

One user joked, "Does this come in couch gray? JD knows what's up."

Another appeared surprised by the sizing, writing, "Are you buying size XS at eight and a half months pregnant?"

Others kept the light-hearted mood going.

"Does JD get to wear it too?" one person quipped, while another asked, "But does it have pockets?"

Some users also defended Vance for highlighting the heavily discounted purchase, saying it reflected a familiar habit in many parts of the United States.

"It's a Midwest trademark to respond to a fashion compliment by telling people you got it on sale," one user wrote, adding that New York-based commentators might benefit from spending "a little more time in flyover country."

What started as a conversation about fashion and political symbolism has since evolved into a wider online debate over whether a discounted maternity dress deserves cultural analysis or whether it is simply a good bargain that happened to catch the internet's attention.

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