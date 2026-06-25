80-year-old Kolkata violinist earns barely ₹100 a day; Anand Mahindra offers support after viral video

New Delhi:

For years, Bhagwan Mallick has been a familiar sight on the streets of Kolkata, standing with a violin in hand and playing music simply to make a living. Now, the 80-year-old musician's story has found a much wider audience after a video about his life touched thousands online, including industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The video has sparked an outpouring of support for Mallick, whose determination to keep playing despite age, failing eyesight and financial hardship has struck a chord with many. Among those offering help is Mahindra, who shared the clip on X and appealed for details so he could contribute.

Anand Mahindra offers support

Sharing the video on X, Anand Mahindra wrote, "I'd like to contribute, along with many others, who I know will be moved by his passion. The video didn't seem to provide details of how and where."

Mahindra's post prompted several users to share Mallick's details, helping direct attention towards the elderly musician and his circumstances.

Mallick's story first gained attention in May when content creator Aradhana Chatterjee shared a video documenting his life.

According to Aradhana, Mallick lost both his parents during childhood. He learnt to play the violin from his father, and after his father's death, music became more than a passion. It became his only means of survival.

Since then, he has spent decades playing on the streets to earn enough for his daily needs. Even at the age of 80, he continues to perform every day despite deteriorating eyesight and a violin that has become so worn out it is falling apart.

Mallick earns barely ₹100 a day and lives in a rented house with his wife, who often sits beside him while he performs.

In her post, Aradhana said he could usually be found near New Town Bus Stand, the DLF subway and New Town Art Street between 5 pm and 11 pm.

"If any cafe, event, gathering, or space would like to invite him to play, even temporarily, it could truly help him and mean a lot to him," she wrote.

Support pours in

The appeal soon began making a difference.

In an update shared on June 1, Aradhana revealed that she had gifted Mallick a new violin and raised ₹1 lakh to support him.

What began as one creator's effort to tell the story of a struggling street musician has since grown into a much larger wave of support. For many online, Mallick's journey is a reminder that decades of quiet perseverance can sometimes be recognised because of a single video.

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