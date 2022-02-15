Everything about Vini Raman - Glenn Maxwell's Indian Fiancé: Why is their wedding invite going viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GMAXI_32 Vini Raman - Glenn Maxwell's Fiancé

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman are making a lot of noise on the internet after their wedding card went viral. The duo has announced their engagement about a year ago and had stirred a storm on social media even then. Now that they are ready to get hitched on March 27, the buzz around their Tamil Brahmin wedding or the white wedding is at its peak. Before the wedding ceremonies begin, fans are eager to know who is Vini Raman and how she met Glenn Maxwell.

Who is Vini Raman, Glenn Maxwell's fiance

Vini Raman belongs to a Tamil family based in Australia and went to Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria. She is an Indian origin Australian citizen. She is a practising pharmacist in Melbourne and has been dating Glenn Maxwell for more than a couple of years. She first came in the limelight when her picture with the cricketer went viral on social media in 2014. She was also seen with Maxwell at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019 and then in 2020.

Why Vini - Glen's wedding invite is going viral?

Actress Kasturi Shankar shared the wedding invite of Vini Raman and Glen Maxwell on Twitter and it instantly went viral. The duo will tie the knot on March 27 in a traditional Tamil Brahmin wedding. There are rumours that there will be a white wedding as well. The actress tweeted, "Glenn Maxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini."

Vini Raman, Glenn Maxwell: Love Timeline

Vini and Maxwell met at Melbourne Stars, BBCL team event and love bloomed between them. After dating for a while, they got engaged last year on February 21, 2021. They celebrated their Indian engagement and Vini in an Instagram post revealed that it was to give Maxwell a glimpse of how the wedding will be.

She had written, "Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like.... Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice - we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people"

Talking about proposing Vini, Maxwell told Neroli Meadows on Ordineroli Speaking Podcast that he wanted to propose in a park. He said, "we went for a walk and everything felt so wrong. I was so confident in my head about what I was going to do and it all went to s*** basically. Will Pucovski drives past, honking his horn and waving and I thought, ‘Well that’s ruined Plan C’. I was rattled at that stage."

"There were still kids around and people walking their dogs and as I turned around I saw Vini start to walk the wrong direction. I feel like I pinpointed on Google Maps exactly where I wanted her to meet me, so I was a bit annoyed and then told her to come back the other way. I sort of pointed her away by saying there might be a cafe over there and she sort of turned away and I got straight down on one knee. But as I got down, she still had her phone in her hand and she must have panicked and pushed a button because she started calling me. So, my phone is vibrating in my pocket like mad. And I’m sitting there with a ring in my hand shaking anyway. And she started crying, and I was like, I’m not taking this phone call. What is going on here. So she ended up leaving a seven minute voice mail and it was the entire engagement chat. “I’ve still got that on my phone. So that’s pretty cool that we’ve still got that engagement memory," he added.