Wayanad landslide: Kerala boy pens touching letter to Indian armed force, army posts reply

Amid the devastating conditions in Kerala's Wayanad, a letter written by a child lavishing praise on Indian Army soldiers, involved in rescue operations, has won the heart. The army gave him a touching reply through its social media handle. The Southern Command of the Indian Army posted the child's letter and with their reply on the social media platform X.

A Class 3 student of the AMLP School, Rayan penned the letter in his school diary in the native Malayali language. He said he felt "proud and happy" to see the army men rescuing people who were stuck under debris. "I am Rayan. My beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris," he wrote.

He referred to the video which shown soldiers eating biscuits while setting up a bridge in the district and said the sight moved him deeply. He also expressed his wish to join the Indian Army and protect the nation. "That sight moved me deeply, and I aspire to join the Indian Army one day and protect the nation," he wrote in the letter.

After the letter went viral, the Indian Army posted a reply to the student through their X handle on August 3. The Southern Command of the Indian Army called the young boy "warrior," and said that his "heartfelt words" have deeply touched them.

"Dear Master Rayan, Your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud. Thank you, young warrior, for your courage and inspiration," the Southern Command said.

