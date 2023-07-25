WATCH: When customers dance to get free ice-cream scoop in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Popular ice-cream shop in Bengaluru

Ice-creams is one of those edible things which has no haters. Every third Sunday of July is celebrated as National Ice Cream Day. This year National Ice Cream Day came on July 16 and one ice-cream parlour in Bengaluru named Corner House Icecreams decided to celebrate the day in a unique way. It introduced a special offer for its customers where they have to dance all the way from entering the parlour to the order counter to win a free ice-cream scoop. The parlour also has a number of CCTV cameras and they took to Instagram handle to share a compilation of videos featuring customers dancing to win a free scoop.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, several ice-cream lovers can be seen dancing in front of the camera to win their free scoop. In the caption, the Corner House Icecreams wrote, ''When our cameras catch people dancing for a free scoop of ice cream, you know it’s a party worth melting for! This #IceCreamDay was absolutely wholesome at our Indiranagar branch. Thank you to all of you who filled our outlet with scoops of love and laughter.''

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video was uploaded by the ice-cream shop, netizens started pouring in their views in the comment section, and believe us some of them are quite hilarious. One user wrote, ''Imagine doing all that and listening "So sorry sir but that offer expired yesterday.'' ''That’s my uncle paying for ice cream,'' wrote another.

A third user wrote, ''Corner house is Tom Cruise of Bangalore, all generations love this corner.''

