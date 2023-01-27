Uber driver’s polite request impresses netizens; woman’s screenshot goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Uber driver’s polite request impresses woman

Cabs have become an everyday aspect of many of our commutes to colleges, offices, and other personal venues. However, the daily grind of booking a cab or an auto on one's way back home from the workplace is taxing. After what seems like a lifetime of waiting, you may finally get a ride, but there is no assurance that the driver will show up where you are chomping at the bit. Many times, drivers change their minds after agreeing to take a ride.

Every day, we see multiple posts on the internet depicting customers' amusing interactions with drivers. Some of these are both hilarious and relatable. Currently, a post showing a woman's conversation with the cab driver is making the rounds on the internet.

A Twitter user named Ashi shared the incident on the microblogging site. Her caption read, "Tired after a day of hustling at @peakbengaluru."

Ashi chose Uber's services for her Bengaluru commute. Even after being accepted for a ride, she was refused by the driver in the chat box for a reason that will leave you in splits but will be relevant to you.

Check it out for yourself:

As soon as the post went viral, several people reacted to it. One user wrote, "But so very responsible of him." Another user commented, "At least this guy was honest. There was this one time - on my way back from BLR airport, the cab guy just pulled over on ORR and said 'madam, I can’t drive anymore - I’m sleepy'. It was around 3:30AM, I was jet lagged and scared as hell." A third user wrote, "atleast driver informed the reason.. so nice of him being kind."

The driver's reluctance to take the ride seemed understandable to the public. Many people remarked that at least the man was upfront and stated his issue.

