Not your ordinary date; man takes his kitties out for coffee | Watch

Social media is flooded with videos of people embracing their pets these days. You must have paused at the pet videos while scrolling through Instagram. These clips never fail to make us smile. From dogs displaying their greatest trait of loyalty to cats displaying their quirky personalities, we have seen it all. Now, a video of a man having coffee with his cats is making the rounds on the internet. Reportedly, the clip is from New York.

In the video, a man is seen sitting in a coffee shop for a date with his three cats. It can be clearly seen in the video that a man is enjoying coffee with his three cats. He can be seen having the best time while sitting with the 'purrfect' date at a roadside eatery. Cats can be seen having fun and eating treats in the restaurant. All the three cats are also seen taking a short nap on the coffee date.

This video has been posted on the Instagram page named "Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut." At the time of writing, it had over 5.3 million views and over 5 lakh and 27 thousand likes on social media. The clip is becoming increasingly viral on the Internet.

Several people flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Such distinguished gentlemen, I have not seen any more splendid." Another user wrote, "How are they so calm and collected? Mine would cause a chaos when I take them out on streets." A third user commented, "This is so wholesome and just after seeing this it makes me so happy."

After watching the video, netizens were completely enchanted by its innocence and purity. Most pet lovers expressed a desire to own such cats. At the same time, numerous users described this video as unique.

