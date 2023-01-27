Scuba diver’s terrifying shark encounter; narrowly escapes 'jaws of death'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LET_US_DIVE Scuba diver’s terrifying shark encounter

The ocean is home to an abundance of riches, including gazillions of fish, corals, sunken ships, untold amounts of gold, locomotives, and historic sites. However, the same ocean can be equally dangerous at times. A video of a diver's close encounter with a shark is currently doing the rounds on the internet. The clip shows the shark and scuba diver coming face-to-face with no way out. You'll undoubtedly get chills watching the viral video.

The shark can be seen swimming past the man in the video clip, biting his head. Due to poor visibility, the diver was unaware of the shark's existence. The diver was fortunate to survive a great white shark attack that nearly killed him.

The footage was posted on Twitter with the caption, "Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions."

Several people reacted to the video in the comments section. One user wrote, "Makes you wonder how many times people have avoided death." Another user commented, "Me minding my own business and life coming up behind me making me sh*t myself." A third user wrote, "This is exactly what i'm talking about when I say I'm afraid of the 'Ocean'. not the shark. it's the fact that a whole Blue Whale can just emerge and disappear in less than 3 ft of visibility."

The viral clip amassed over 7.5 million views.

A similar occurrence happened earlier when a scuba diver was getting off the boat and came into proximity with a shark. When she looked underwater, she noticed a shark swimming toward her. She stepped back aboard the boat after spotting the shark. The enormous shark then bit the diver's scuba gear.

