This bakery is selling Father's Day cake for Rs 5 Lakh, internet says 'goodbye forever, decimal points' A screenshot from a food delivery app has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a Father’s Day Special Hazelnut Chocolate Cake (500gm) being listed for Rs. 500000. Sharing the picture of the same, people have had the most hilarious reactions to it. Check them here.

New Delhi:

With Father's Day being celebrated today, everyone wants to make their father feel special, and a cake seems just right. However, it is not every day that you open a food delivery app to order a cake, and it is priced at Rs. 5 lakh. People were in disbelief after seeing the price of the cake.

A screenshot from a food delivery app has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows a Father’s Day Special Hazelnut Chocolate Cake (500gm) being listed for Rs. 500000. Sharing the picture of the same, people have had the most hilarious reactions to it.

It was only the Father’s Day Special Hazelnut Chocolate Cake that was priced at Rs. 5 lakh. The other cakes, such as a Butterscotch Cake (500gm) was priced at Rs. 499, and a Red Velvet Cake (500gm) was priced at Rs. 599.

Soon after the post went viral, the hashtag #5LakhCake started trending on X (formerly Twitter). Posting screenshots, several users reacted to the price of the cake.

One of the users wrote, "Papa made a video of the cake and sent it to the CA - 'How will this be adjusted?'" Another user commented, "Dad’s reaction after seeing the cake: ‘Son, that could’ve been a down payment for a 2BHK flat!'"

A third user wrote, "EMI bhi bharunga, cake bhi katega, papa bhi gussa karenge."

The post went viral on Reddit as well. One of the users commented, "5000 me 5 cakes aajaenge and 5 lakh me 5 iphone lol."

Another wrote, "5 lakh me toh mere gaon me puri bakery aa jayegi." One of the comments read, "Goodbye forever, decimal points."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Video of elephant chasing visitors at picnic spot attributes to imminent wildlife warning | Watch