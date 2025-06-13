Video of elephant chasing visitors at picnic spot attributes to imminent wildlife warning | Watch The viral social media video is of a serene picnic area along the banks of an Indian river turned into a nightmare scenario of terror in a split second.

And here's how: You and your friends are giggling near a river, laying out lunch in a picturesque location, when a renegade elephant appears out of the blue. Pandemonium breaks out. Lunch is left behind, stuff scattered, and individuals run for their lives with the giant elephant close behind. It's not from the sets of a film—it's a live meeting immortalised on a spine-chilling video posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, a chilling wake-up call for a man-versus-wild encounter.

Visitors are running along boulders and shallow water, struggling to get away. A woman's voice in the distance frantically shouts, "Don't run!" – something generally said during elephant encounters (running invites pursuit). The elephant, presumably seeing or hearing something that has alarmed or terrified it, pursues several people before merely walking across the brook and disappearing into the woods. Pots and bags are left along the shore, serene reminders of the frenzy.

In the video, Officer Kaswan sent a firm and serious message:

"Tell me whose mistake it is. Why select a place for a picnic where elephants tend to pass? While searching for pretty spots, please do not play with life.".

His words cut to the bottom line. This was not bad luck; this was avoidable. The terrain was probably part of a known elephant corridor – an animal path precious for the animals' migration between environments.

Forest authorities repeatedly appeal to the people:

Steer clear of sensitive areas: Riverbanks, forest borders, and valleys are frequently essential wildlife corridors.

Respect wildlife corridors: They are lifelines for elephants and other creatures. Intrusion disrupts their life pattern and heightens conflict danger.

Your safety is YOUR responsibility: Scenic views do not erase the intrinsic risk of wild places.

Picnics, parties, and boisterous parties in these areas stress wildlife, trigger defensive behaviour, and put everyone at risk – humans and animals.

Beyond the Chase: The Bigger Picture

This wake-up call spotlights an increasing issue:

Habitat Encroachment: With more of the wild infiltrated by human recreation, conflicts skyrocket.

Lack of Awareness: Few realise they're in a wildlife area or exaggerate the danger.

Animal Suffering: These elephants are not "attacking"; they're responding to invasions of their natural habitats. The stress on them is gigantic.

Lessons from the Riverbank

Kaswan's clip is not just a horrific video – it's an apt learning opportunity. Before planning your next hike:

Learn about the place: Are there known animal migration patterns? Talk to the forest departments.

Choose sanctioned sites: Opt for known picnic points far from dense forests or known corridors.

Stay quiet and alert: Sound and movement entice interested or upset animals.

Respect the wild: You're a guest in their house.

