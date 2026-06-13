Telangana biker spotted using laptop while riding through traffic; viral video sparks concern

New Delhi:

A video from Telangana has left many social media users stunned after showing a man riding a motorcycle while apparently working on a laptop. The clip, which has now gone viral, has triggered a wider conversation about work culture, pressure and road safety.

What caught people's attention was not just the unusual sight of a laptop on a moving bike. It was the fact that the rider appeared to be dividing his attention between the road ahead and the screen in front of him. For many viewers, that was enough to raise serious concerns.

Video of biker using laptop on road sparks concern

The video was shared on X by user Indrajeet Nishad, who said the incident left a strong impression on him.

"People, in their obsession with being workaholics, are forgetting that life doesn't come twice. Is a few minutes of work more precious than your life? Only if you reach home safely will your career be of any use," he wrote.

The footage showed the biker travelling through traffic with an open laptop balanced on the fuel tank of his motorcycle.

As vehicles moved around him, the rider appeared to repeatedly switch his focus between the road and the laptop screen. At several points, he could be seen glancing down at the device while continuing to steer through traffic.

The clip quickly drew attention online, with many viewers questioning how anyone could safely manage both tasks at the same time.

Watch the video here:

Social media users question work-life balance

The unusual scene prompted a flood of reactions online.

Many users said no job or assignment was important enough to justify putting one's life at risk. Some argued that even when work pressures are unavoidable, people should only do what is absolutely necessary and avoid situations that could endanger themselves or others.

Others speculated that the rider might be under immense professional pressure. Several commenters suggested that if a job demands such extreme behaviour, it may be worth reconsidering that role altogether.

A recurring theme in the responses was the importance of returning home safely.

Many users pointed out that families wait for their loved ones every day, and no career milestone is worth risking a life for.

Some questioned what anyone ultimately gains from such behaviour. According to them, work can always wait, but a serious accident could have irreversible consequences.

Others highlighted that using a laptop while operating any vehicle, whether a motorcycle or a car, is inherently dangerous. A number of commenters described the act as reckless, arguing that professional success means little if personal safety is compromised along the way.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has become less about one rider and more about a broader debate. For many viewers, it serves as a reminder that productivity has limits and that road safety should never take a back seat to work.

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