'We are being completely scammed': US woman shocked after Rs 95,000 medicine cost just Rs 2,400 from India

New Delhi:

A US woman's comparison of medicine prices in America and India has sparked a lively debate online. The woman, identified as Victoria, said she ended up paying just $25, roughly Rs 2,400, for a medication that would have cost her $1,000, or around Rs 95,000, out of pocket in the United States.

Her story, shared in a now-viral Instagram video, has resonated with thousands of social media users. Many weighed in on the cost of healthcare, insurance coverage and the striking price differences that can exist between countries for the same medicine.

US woman says medication cost dropped from around Rs 95,000 to Rs 2,400

In the video, Victoria explained that she needed a prescription medication that her insurance provider refused to cover.

As a result, she was told she would have to pay the full amount herself.

"This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25. Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn't cover it," Victoria said.

Unwilling to spend $1,000 on six pills, she began looking for alternatives.

According to Victoria, her doctor suggested sending the prescription to a Canadian pharmacy, which would source the medicine directly from an Indian manufacturer.

"So my doctor was like, send the script to Canadian Pharmacy. Did that, asked how much it would be, expecting maybe like $100 or $200, which I was ready to pay for," she said.

The final price came as a surprise.

"They were like $25. $10 for the medication itself, $15 for the shipping. International shipping direct from the manufacturer in India to me."

That meant the medication itself cost roughly Rs 950, while shipping added another Rs 1,450, bringing the total to about Rs 2,400.

The experience left her questioning the pricing structure of the American healthcare system.

Victoria did not hold back.

"Our healthcare system in the US is a joke. We are being completely scammed. What do you mean this was going to cost a thousand dollars? And I was able to pay $10 for the medication itself," she said.

She then questioned where the difference in cost was going.

"What was I paying $1,000 for in the US? Who is that money going to? That is a hypothetical question. You all get my point."

Check the viral clip here:

Social media reacts to the price difference

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing their own experiences and opinions about medicine costs in different countries.

Several commenters pointed to what they described as larger problems within the American healthcare system, while others highlighted the affordability of many medicines manufactured in India.

"I have ordered medications directly from India, without a prescription," one user wrote.

Another claimed, "In India, you can get it for Rs 100, which is around $1 maximum."

Some comments took a more light-hearted approach.

"Fly to India, enjoy a week of holiday in India, go to the pharmacy, buy whatever you want to buy, and come back to the USA, and still then too. It will cost you less than $1000," a third user joked.

Others shared similar experiences.

"Had to get my rifaximin from India, via Canada. It's insane. I have fairly decent state insurance, but it's still absolutely insane," another commenter wrote.

For many viewers, the biggest talking point was the gap between roughly Rs 95,000 in the US and about Rs 2,400 through an overseas supplier. The discussion has since grown beyond Victoria's personal experience, with users debating medicine pricing, insurance systems and healthcare costs across different countries.

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