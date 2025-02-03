Score your roti game with IIT graduate's AI-based tool 'Roti-Checker', internet's latest obsession

Follow us on Image Source : X Score your roti game with IIT graduate's AI-based tool

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a major changer in society, with far-reaching ramifications in technology, healthcare, business, the environment, and other areas. It has also become increasingly essential in the field of content production. Various AI technologies, such as automated evaluation systems, plagiarism checkers, grammar checkers, and AI checkers, have demonstrated proven outcomes, saving writers a significant amount of time and effort while boosting content quality. But what if this technology now expands into the uncharted region of an Indian kitchen?

A Bengaluru-based IIT Kharagpur student has accomplished the unthinkable by creating an AI tool that can genuinely check your 'roti.'. The tool, called RotiChecker.ai, can detect the roundness of a roti and provide a percentage of the accuracy level. On January 31, Animesh Chouhan demonstrated his AI tool, illustrating how it checks the size of a roti and assigns a 'roundness score' of 91.

He had no idea that the message would quickly become popular and even attract the interest of several investors. Additionally, he presented an image of Google Trends that displayed several searches for the Roti Maker term, ranging from Chai Color Checker to Dosa Checker. Animesh ended up looking for an investor, joking that he had made the AI model in his spare time. “Seeking an investor to procure the domain name, offering 10% equity in return. Let’s make it happen!" he wrote.

The IITian even joked about applying to Y Combinator. "Thanks to multiple investors who reached out. Quickest money ever made," he wrote.

"RotiChecker.ai. Dough or Die: The Great Gol Roti Challenge. Coming soon," the website read. He also simplified the name, rebranding it as RotiMeter.ai.

However, this simply increased participation, as the roti-checking AI tool got everyone talking. While some were thrilled by the concept, others criticised it for being misogynistic. "Who said this platform is only for women? If you assumed that, then that’s your misogyny, not mine. We have men posting here too. Cheers!" the creator wrote.

One person commented, "The US has ChatGPT, China has DeepSeek, and we have RotiMeter.ai." Another inquired, "Who's going to check the thickness? Which is a bigger determinant of taste compared to shape."

Some people even questioned the tool's utility, leaving comments like “Never understood this mainly North Indian obsession with rotis being perfect circles.".

The post garnered over 450,000 views on X, with some interested in the novel AI software and others criticising the techie for developing a "useless" AI checker.

ALSO READ: No income tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Social media sparks meme frenzy after Budget 2025, netizens in celebration mode