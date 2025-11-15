Bungee jumping accident in Rishikesh: Man severly injured after rope breaks mid air | Video The video was shared on X with a caption that condemned the lack of safety protocols in India’s adventure sports industry. "Avoid adventure sports in India."

New Delhi:

A bungee jump went horribly wrong in Rishikesh. Sonu Kumar, a young man visiting the Thrill Factory adventure spot, was severely injured after the rope holding him during the jump snapped mid-air. CCTV footage captured the shocking moment of the fall. Sonu was quickly rushed to AIIMS Rishikesh, where doctors reported significant injuries to his chest and left arm. His condition remains critical.

Incident sparks investigation and safety checks

Following the incident, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate Nikita Khandelwal ordered a thorough investigation into the mishap. She also instructed that all activities at the Thrill Factory be suspended until the inquiry is complete. Additionally, a comprehensive safety audit is being conducted for all adventure sports operators in the region to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.

A person who witnessed the incident and filmed it shared disturbing details online. According to the individual, the Thrill Factory did not have an ambulance at the spot. After seeing Sonu's injuries, the witness decided to transport him to AIIMS in his own vehicle. The injured young man, who was bleeding and in severe pain, was rushed to the hospital in a desperate attempt to save his life.

The video was shared on X with a caption that condemned the lack of safety protocols in India’s adventure sports industry. "Avoid adventure sports in India. Authorities don't inspect. Operators don't care. Zero safety gear, zero standards," the post read. The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage on social media.

Social media call for stricter regulations

Social media users responded strongly to the post, pointing out the rising number of deaths and accidents during adventure sports in India. One user wrote, "Deaths during adventure sports are rising in India with no binding rules for safety or equipment checks. Many operators work without proper training or licenses, leaving tourists at risk. Enforcement is almost absent, and most accidents are met with shrugs, not justice."

Another user highlighted the negligence further, saying, “Shocking. Rope snaps, no ambulance pure negligence. Adventure spots need strict safety checks now." Several comments also reflected frustration with the lack of insurance coverage and proper infrastructure for such activities.

Other adventure sports enthusiasts also shared their own negative experiences, with one person recounting a dangerous paragliding trip in Solang Valley, where their parachute got stuck in a tree. "They don’t have a system to remove us from the tree. We were injured more in that process. After that, they didn’t have any infrastructure to take us to the hospital or provide first aid," the individual said.

Authorities respond

Following the online outcry, Tehri Garhwal DM Nikita Khandelwal addressed the issue, confirming that an investigation was underway. She assured that all activities at the Thrill Factory would remain suspended until the probe was concluded, and that a safety audit of all adventure sports companies in the area was being conducted.

Meanwhile, Muni Ki Reti SHO Pradeep Chauhan stated that Sonu Kumar and his friend had arrived in Rishikesh on Monday, but no formal complaint had been received from them so far.

(Note for users: This is social media-based content and not independently verified by India TV.)