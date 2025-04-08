Reel on rail track: Man records reel while lying down on track as train passes over him | WATCH A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a man making a reel under a moving train. At the beginning of the video, the man can be seen lying on the railway with a phone recording himself. What follows is a train passing over him as he records the act. Watch the video here.

In an attempt to go viral, people will now go to any extent -- even if it means putting their lives at risk. A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a man making a reel under a moving train. According to reports, the man has been identified as Ranjit Chaurasia from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

At the beginning of the video, the man can be seen lying on the railway with a phone recording himself. What follows is a train passing over him as he records the act. Reports suggest that Chaurasia performed this act on the railway tracks near Kusumbhi station on the Kanpur-Lucknow route.

The video went viral which led the Government Railway Police (GRP) to take action against Chaurasia. They arrested him and he has been charged with obstructing railway operations and endangering public safety.

The video was reposted by an X (formerly Twitter) user with the username Ghar Ke Kalesh. It received more than 321.8K views since it was posted. Several users have also commented on the video.

One of the users wrote, "Police na jordar pitai ki hogi is ladka ka aur iska reel banana ka bhoot utar diya hoga."

Another user commented, "What if there is a box which has less ground clearance ? He would have died. That idiot should have set up a camera instead of he going under track."

A third user wrote, "There should be reel posted about the treatment in jail." One user commented, "This kind of reckless behavior for social media attention is not only dangerous but also a threat to one’s own life. He survived, but the risks are far too high. The consequences are irreversible."

