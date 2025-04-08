What did Seema Haider and Sachin name their child officially? know here Seema and Sachin's family are very happy with the arrival of this little guest. Sachin said, "This is our first child, and we consider it a blessing from God."

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India to marry her beloved, Sachin Meena, is once again in the news. Their unique love story has now embarked on the journey of parenthood and welcomed a baby girl. Seema is already a mother to four children from her first husband, Ghulam Haider, while this is Sachin's first experience as a father.

What did Seema Haider and Sachin Meena name their child officially?

The media had been eagerly awaiting the announcement of Sachin and Seema's daughter's name, and the wait is now over. They have named their baby girl Bharti Meena. Seema explained that the name was suggested by many people. While she initially wanted to name her daughter Meeru or Meera—after Mirabai, a devoted follower of Shri Krishna—Seema and Sachin opted for the name Bharti based on the recommendations from others and a Pandit. Thus, their daughter's official name is Bharti Meena, and her nickname remains Meeru or Meera.

Seema and Sachin reveal their daughter's name via social media

Seema Haider gave birth to a healthy daughter on March 18, 2025, at Krishna Hospital in Greater Noida. This child marks Seema's fifth, but it is her first with Sachin Meena. On March 28, 2025, just days after the birth, Seema and Sachin revealed their daughter's name through a video announcement. In the video, Seema shared that their daughter was born at 3:55 AM and that they decided to name her "Meera," inspired by Mirabai, who is celebrated for her devotion to Lord Krishna.

Seema stated, "We named our daughter Meera because I am a devotee of Shri Krishna. Mirabai dedicated her life to the worship of Krishna, and we hope our daughter embodies that strength and purity." Although Meera is her nickname, the choice of this name also reflects Seema's embrace of her Sanatani identity. After moving to India from the Sindh province of Pakistan, Seema converted to Hinduism and changed her other children’s names from Muslim to Hindu names. Her eldest daughter is now called Priyanka, while her sons are named Raj and Rajat, and her youngest daughter is named Priya. By choosing the name Meera, Seema reinforces her connection to her new identity and celebrates the love story that began online through the game PUBG and has now blossomed into a family.