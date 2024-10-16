Ratan Tata’s 1996 letter to PV Narasimha Rao praising economic reforms goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ratan Tata’s 1996 letter to PV Narasimha Rao praising economic reforms.

A handwritten note from 1996 by industrialist Ratan Tata to then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao has resurfaced, highlighting Tata’s appreciation for Rao’s role in India’s economic liberalisation. The letter shared by RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, the letter praises Rao’s “outstanding achievements” in launching economic reforms that integrated India into the global economy.

Acknowledging Rao’s visionary leadership

In the letter, Tata lauded Rao’s valiant efforts in India’s “opening up”, saying “every Indian should owe a debt of gratitude”. Rao is often regarded as the “Father of Indian Economic Reforms” for his reform policies that revived the country’s economy.

Tribute by Harsh Goenka

Sharing comments on social media, Goenka described the letter as “beautifully written by a beautiful person”, stressing the personal tone and historical significance of Tata’s message.

Historical context

The letter, dated August 27, 1996, was written in a letter from Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, reflects Tata's unwavering commitment to India's economic growth during a difficult period of change.

Read the letter:

August 27, 1996

Dear Mr. Narasimha Rao,

As I read the recent spate of unkind references to you, I felt compelled to write you to tell you that while others' memories may be short, I will always recognize and respect your outstanding achievement in heralding much-needed economic reforms in India. You and your government put India on the world map in an economic sense and made us part of a global community. Every Indian should owe you a debt of gratitude for the courageous and far-sighted "opening up" of India. I believe personally that your achievements are momentous and outstanding – and they should never be forgotten.

The purpose of this letter is just to tell you that my thoughts and best wishes are with you at this time, and that you can have at least one person who has not, and will never, forget what you have done for India.

With warm personal regards,

Yours sincerely,

Ratan

