Shehbaz Sharif meets Jaishankar: Netizens troll Pakistan, say background looks like 'barati reception'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shehbaz Sharif meets Jaishankar in Islamabad.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday meet and exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad in nearly a decade on the sidelines of the SCO summit. The brief exchange between Jaishankar and Sharif took place at a banquet dinner hosted by the Pakistan prime minister at his residence in honour of the delegates attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

However, the background of the meeting venue caught the attention of the netizens who brutally trolled Pakistan and said the background of the venue looked like 'barati reception entrance'.

Even some of the social media users wondered whether the curtains used in the background were from a tent house.

"Ye kaisa pandaal banaya hai shadio me b nai lagate aisa ab toh," said one social media user, while another said, "What're those curtains in background from tent house?"

Yet another user said, "Ye shaadiyo waala tent kyu lagaya hai peeche?"

Another user went on to say that "Sir shaddi me gaye ho toh panner aur biryani khake aana."

"Lagta hai kahi marriage chal rahi hai. Bilkul nehin lag raha hai ki background scene ko dekh ke yeh multilateral event hai. Iss din ke liye Hindu land ko Islamization kiye thee. Aaa thooo yeh Islamization ki," one user added.

Notably, Pakistan is hosting the SCO meeting under tight security and the capital city has almost been under lockdown. The main conclave will be held on Wednesday.

It is understood that Jaishankar also exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the reception.

Earlier, Jaishankar's aircraft landed at the Nur Khan airbase on the outskirts of the Pakistani capital city at around 3:30 pm (local time) and he was greeted by senior Pakistani officials.

It is the first time in nearly nine years that India's foreign minister travelled to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours remained tense over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.