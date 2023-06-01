Raccoon gets free doughnut from Dunkin Donuts drive-thru in Florida. Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Raccoon gets doughnut from Dunkin Donuts drive-thru

Trending News: A charming raccoon has become a fan favorite at a coffee chain after a woman captured a video of the critter politely approaching a drive-thru window for a special treat. The viral TikTok video, shared by Samantha Guptil from Florida, US, shows the raccoon crossing the road and heading straight to the Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru window in Orange City, as if it had heard its order being called. In the video, Guptil exclaims in surprise, "What in the world? My dude. He wants some Dunkin' Donuts." The video has been viewed a staggering 21.3 million times since its posting on TikTok on May 5, drawing widespread attention to the adorable encounter.

Guptil and her companion in the car watch with amusement as the raccoon approaches the takeout window. Carefully moving their car forward to avoid harming the furry visitor, they eagerly observe what the raccoon is up to. Guptil continues to narrate the video, expressing her excitement at the possibility of the raccoon receiving a doughnut from the Dunkin' Donuts employee.

In a heartwarming exchange, the employee leans out of the window and hands the raccoon a frosted doughnut. The raccoon graciously accepts the sweet treat with its front paws and scurries away into the nearby bushes, satisfied with its snack. Amazed and delighted, Guptil laughs in disbelief at the adorable interaction. She also shared the video on Facebook, where it received widespread appreciation.

Watch the viral video here:

Users commented that the raccoon should be featured in Dunkin' Donuts' next advertisement, considering its star quality and the positive attention the video garnered. "Regular customer, doesn't even have to tell them what he wants," a user wrote on Twitter, where the video has also been shared. Another user commented, "Aww so cute!! And not a plain donut but an iced one!!" A third added, "Bad idea. He will be back with his entire extended family." A fourth expressed, "I would SO have given her a nice tip. It's so easy to be kind."

Read More Trending News