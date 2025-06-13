Quick Style cooked viral magic with 'Chicken Biryani' dance anthem | Watch video This release proves Quick Style is far more than a one-hit wedding wonder. They've seamlessly transitioned into global entertainers and music artists, consistently delivering shareable, high-quality content that blends world-class dance with cultural heart.

New Delhi:

Forget the usual cravings – the internet's latest obsession is a dance track dedicated to Chicken Biryani, courtesy of global dance sensations Quick Style! The Norwegian-Pakistani trio, led by twins Suleman and Bilal Malik and their friend Nasir Sirikhan, have swapped wedding dance floors for a steaming plate of desi delight, and fans are absolutely eating it up.

From Wedding Fame to Foodie Anthem

You might remember Quick Style from that epic viral wedding dance a few years back (Suleman's own!). That clip launched them into the global spotlight, but these guys were dance world royalty long before Instagram fame. They're the masterminds behind the choreography for K-pop titans BTS on hits like "Blood Sweat & Tears," "Save Me," and "Boy With Luv." Now, they're blending their signature high-energy style with a celebration of a universal South Asian comfort food.

The "Biryani" Breakdown: Pure, Delicious Chaos

Their new music video, "Chicken Biryani", is pure, quirky fun. It kicks off with a skit that's already going viral: member William Gamborg looks longingly at a plate of biryani, ready to dive in. Just as he lifts his spoon, Nasir swoops in and playfully snatches the plate away! The tension builds with the music until Nasir finally relents, offering William a single, glorious spoonful. William's face erupts in pure, unadulterated biryani bliss – a look we all recognise. That ecstatic moment is the cue for the whole crew to explode into their infectious, signature choreography.

Fans Are Hungry for More!

Sharing a hilarious clip of the dance on Instagram with the simple caption "One Chicken Biryani PLEASE," Quick Style instantly set social media ablaze. The comments section became a feast of relatable excitement:

"Love the chicken moves!" (Perfectly capturing the dance's playful vibe)

"Way to go, Boyz. Mission Quick Style is a success!"* (Celebrating the win)

"Warning: Watching this reel may cause instant biryani cravings." (A very real hazard!)

"How everyone feels when they eat biryani." & "I am obsessed. Serve us some more biryani!" (Relating hard to the joy)

“This song lives rent-free in my head since it came out. (Proof of the track's catchy power)

More Than a Dance: A Cultural Celebration

"Chicken Biryani" isn't just slick moves; it's a vibrant celebration of culture. By centring a beloved desi dish, Quick Style taps into deep nostalgia and shared joy for the South Asian diaspora worldwide, while the universal theme of craving and pure food happiness makes it resonate with everyone. The humour, the energy, and the sheer fun factor are undeniable.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Zepto in hot water: Viral rotten food video and licence suspensions spark food safety firestorm