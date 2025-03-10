Pune school students turn geometry boxes into musical instruments, video goes viral | Watch The short video of the Pune school students' impromptu performance was shared by Project Asmi on their Instagram account and has received nearly 30 million views, 3,095,018 likes, and numerous comments. Watch viral video here.

A remarkable video of Pune school students has gone viral. In the video, an amazing group of students from a school in Pune transformed their classroom into a mini concert by creating impressive music with their geometry boxes, benches, and a water bottle. Everyone in the classroom enjoyed the music; even the teachers were grooving along. The short video of the Pune school students' impromptu performance was shared by Project Asmi on their Instagram account and has received nearly 30 million views, 3,095,018 likes, and numerous comments.

The caption reads, ''This month, I visited several schools for their last term. When we say we'll meet next year, it's a different experience every time. Kids become emotional, hug, cry, exchange phone numbers, and bid farewell. This happens in every school. However, some students can be stubborn, refusing to believe I won't return. So, we dance, play drums, deliver speeches, and recite poems. Even teachers can't resist moving to the beat. These moments are truly priceless.''

''Watch how passionately these children play the drums in this video. The rhythm in their bodies is infectious! Using just a simple compass box, bench, and water bottle, they create an incredible drumbeat. No matter how many times I watch this video, the expressions on their faces bring a smile to mine'', it added.

It's mesmerizing to see the entire class come together like this. Even after watching this, I feel like saying, 'Aaj ka din ban gaya yaar!' (translation of the caption which is written in Marathi).

Watch viral video

Social media reactions

The internet users loving this creation. In the comment section, one user said, ''Its a wholesome moment when everything is happening while the teacher is present''. One user said, ''The smile on teacher's face.''

''Only back benchers can do this #Kadak'', third user commented. ''Teachers encouraging this is so cute'', another user remarked.