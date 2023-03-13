What’s inside the luxury gift bag worth Rs 1 crore that Oscar 2023 nominees got?

Follow us on Image Source : COURTESY: NBC CONNECTICUT Oscar 2023 gift bag

The 95th Academy Awards were held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and while many film industry stars received the coveted Oscars trophy, nominees who didn't make it onto the winner's list received a generous consolation prize. According to the Independent, these nominees took home a gift bag worth $126,000 (roughly Rs 1.03 crore). The 2023 Oscars gift bag includes a three-night stay in a restored Italian lighthouse and a $40,000 getaway to a 10-acre Canadian estate.

Oscar nominees get the ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bags every year

Every year, a Los Angeles-based company named Distinctive Assets distributes the “Everyone Wins” gift bag to nominees in the main categories, including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director. Though the marketing company is not affiliated with the Oscars, it has been giving away the gift bag since 2002.

What's inside the 2023 Oscars swag bag?

The Guardian reported that the 2023 Oscars gift bag contains a total of 60 items. These range from a three-night stay for eight people in a restored Italian lighthouse, valued at $9,000 (nearly Rs 7.3 lakh), to a $40,000 (Rs 32.7 lakh) getaway to a 10-acre Canadian estate called The Lifestyle.

Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said that the Italian hillside lighthouse is a unique place on an island off the coast of Italy with built-in privacy for celebrities.

Other gift bag contents include $25,000 in project management fees for home restoration by Maison Constructions and cosmetic procedures worth $41,000, such as lipo arm sculpting, hair restoration, and a facelift. The bag also includes a pack of Clif Thins costing $13.56 and a loaf of Japanese milk bread from Ginza Nishikawa priced at $18.

Who receives the Oscars gift bags?

The “Everyone Wins” Oscars gift bag is presented to all nominees for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Nominees have the option to refuse presents, as actor Denzel Washington did last year, while actor JK Simmons donated his to a charity auction.

This year's nominees include Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Michelle Williams, and Judd Hirsch, among others. The bag will be given to a total of 26 people in the top five categories.

