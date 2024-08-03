'Mission Asambhav': Iconic Mission Impossible theme gets an Indian twist | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X The iconic Mission Impossible theme gets an Indian twist

We've all grown up hearing the iconic Mission Impossible theme track over the years. From the first movie to the recently released Dead Reckoning, the theme has remained a constant in the Mission Impossible franchise, alongside Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames. You might have heard various renditions of the MI theme, but have you ever come across an Indian version of it? Yes, you heard that right—there's an Indian rendition of the MI theme track that has been going viral. Let's check it out.

A video was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the user ‘Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor).’ The post included the caption, “Mission Asambhav !!” followed by two fire emojis. In the video, three men are seen performing the Mission Impossible theme with an Indian classical touch using various Indian musical instruments. One man is playing the harmonium, another is on the tabla, and in the background, a third man is seen running his fingers on the keyboard.

“Mission Impossible theme ko aise suna?” reads a caption embedded in the video.

Watch the viral video:

Since being posted on X, the video has amassed 348.5K views and several comments on it. One X user wrote, “Too good.” Another user commented, “Desi Mission Asambhav.” A third user appreciated the efforts of the musicians and wrote, “When you think out of the box and don’t follow what many PPL are already doing.” A fourth user joked, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Tom Cruise appears in a kurta Pyjama with this background music.”

“This is so funny and satisfying,” said a fifth user. One guy even suggested having an Indian version of the Game of Thrones theme.

