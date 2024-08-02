'Justice for strawberry': Viral video of street vendor's strawberry based egg dish sparks internet backlash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Viral video of street vendor's strawberry based egg dish sparks internet backlash

Eggs are incredibly versatile and can be prepared in a variety of ways—boiled, scrambled, baked, or whole. Thanks to social media, we're constantly exposed to creative, and occasionally odd, culinary experiments. One such experiment recently caught attention online, a street vendor’s video showcasing a unique egg dish. This particular recipe has stunned viewers not only because of its presentation but also due to the unexpected ingredients. Curious about what it might be? It's an egg dish made with strawberries, served inside a capsicum! Yes, you heard that correctly!

In a now-viral video shared by digital content creator Mayank Patel (@tasty_street_food), a street vendor prepares an unconventional dish. He begins by heating oil in a pan and frying two stemless, seedless capsicums until they develop a crusty exterior. For the filling, he cooks chopped onions, spring onions, strawberries, and egg yolks together with chaat masala, tomatoes, and various spices. He then mixes in grated cheese and mayonnaise, creating a gravy-like consistency which he stuffs into the hollowed capsicums.

But the recipe doesn’t end there. He cracks two eggs over each filled capsicum and lets them cook. Meanwhile, he prepares another masala mixture using oil, onions, capsicum, strawberries, egg yolks, spices, and chutneys, which he adds to the raw eggs. To finish, the vendor tops the capsicums with more mayonnaise, strawberries, and garnishes with coriander leaves.

Take a look at the viral video:

The video has racked up 4.4 million views on Instagram, but many viewers have reacted negatively to the unusual strawberry-egg dish. One commenter lamented, "Justice for strawberry," while another, with a touch of sarcasm, wrote, “Meney khaya hai best tha. Swarg se type kar raha hu" (I ate this, and it was the best. I am typing this from heaven).” A third user added, “That simla mirch (capsicum) is holding pain.” A fourth user pointed out, “He cooked everything but the egg.” Two other people reacted with comments like, "Just one question: why??" and “Food poisoning calling.”

