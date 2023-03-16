Komodo dragon kills deer and swallows it in one gulp, viral video leaves netizens terrified

Follow us on Image Source : @ANIMALS_POWERS Komodo dragon kills deer

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media that shows a Komodo dragon, a fearsome predator, attacking and devouring a deer in one gulp, prompting shocked reactions from viewers. The video begins with the reptile using its razor-sharp teeth to take down the antelope, which is unable to defend itself against the onslaught. Despite the deer's attempts to wriggle free, the Komodo dragon manages to overpower it and swallow it whole in just a few seconds.

The footage has sparked a flurry of comments online, with some people noting that the incident is just a natural part of the animal kingdom, while others were terrified of the reptile and its abilities. "Is this real tho wow," a shocked user asked. "Meaning of swallowed alive," another user commented. "Why do I hate this lizard so much," a third user expressed.

Watch the viral video of komodo dragon killing deer and swallowing it in one gulp here:

Komodo dragons, native to Indonesia's Lesser Sunda Islands, are the largest living lizards in the world, growing up to 10 feet (3 meters) long and weighing as much as 200 pounds (91 kilograms). They are apex predators that use their sharp teeth, powerful jaws, and venomous saliva to take down prey, including deer, pigs, and water buffalo. Despite their ferocity, Komodo dragons are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to habitat loss, poaching, and natural disasters.

