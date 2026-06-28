Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls Bengaluru 'Garbage City', leaves X user divided

New Delhi:

India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, has seen many professionals, entrepreneurs, and students working together to make the city shine. At the same time, the city has come under fire due to issues of traffic pollution, waste management, and infrastructure issues.

However, recently, there has been some debate due to remarks made by Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who called Bengaluru “Garbage City” by posting pictures of what Bengaluru could have looked like without garbage and proper planning. Her post has sparked widespread discussion online.

A vision for a greener Bengaluru

Mazumdar-Shaw shared a graphic comparing Bengaluru's present-day landscape with a concept image of a cleaner, greener and more organised city. Her post expressed disappointment that a city known globally for innovation has failed to maintain the same standards when it comes to civic infrastructure and urban planning. She wrote, "This is how we need to design & plan our roads that reflect our garden city image. Unfortunately, it’s now a garbage city with shrinking greenery." Take a look:

The Internet is divided over the post

The post quickly gained traction, with many users agreeing that Bengaluru's rapid growth has outpaced its infrastructure.

Several residents pointed to overflowing garbage, damaged roads, traffic congestion and disappearing green spaces as problems that need urgent attention. Others argued that maintaining a clean city is a shared responsibility between civic authorities and citizens. One X user wrote, "Unfortunately, all the rules for construction are designed to instruct Pvt sector on the dos and donts. The laws should be made such that the rules are laid for govt - should be a law for a compulsory footpath, law that there should be trees every 10 feet, law for the govt"

Another one posted, "This is a great idea but is highly unsuitable for such a big city like Banglore. First is you can’t find such big roads in Banglore everywhere and second people won’t maintain those Taj Mahal type roads"

Not the first time

This is not the first occasion on which Mazumdar-Shaw has voiced concerns about Bengaluru's civic challenges. She has repeatedly highlighted issues such as waste management, road conditions and infrastructure, urging authorities to prioritise long-term urban planning while encouraging citizens to play their part as well.

For many people, the post was less about criticising Bengaluru and more about highlighting its untapped potential. As India's leading technology hub continues to grow, the debate has once again raised an important question: can Bengaluru preserve its identity while building a cleaner, greener and more liveable future?

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