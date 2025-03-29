Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticises poor road infrastructure in Bengaluru, says 'hang your head in shame' Sharing a video of the roads in San Cristobal Island, Ecuador, founder and CEO of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticised Bengaluru. She wrote, "hang your head in shame". Check out her post here.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder and CEO of Biocon, has criticized the infrastructure of Bengaluru and compared it to the streets of Ecuador. Sharing a video of the roads in San Cristobal Island, Ecuador, she said 'Bengaluru hang your head in shame'.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Clean and well designed streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador. Bengaluru hang your head in shame." In the post, she also tagged the Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

While Bengaluru is known to be the 'Silicone Valley of India', the city is often in news for its poor infrastructure. Since being posted, the post has garnered more than 358K views. Several users have also commented on the post.

One of the users wrote, "Just visit Mysore, Indore. Surat, Rajkot to make the point ! Ecuador is too far." Another user commented, "U need to be an ultra super genius to compare a place with a population density of 15 with a place with a population density of 4378. There r other ways to show off that u visited those islands."

A third user wrote, "Building footpaths doesn’t earn them bribes—it’s too small for their bottomless greed. Tunnels, flyovers, and broken roads, on the other hand, open the doors to generational wealth for their many future generations. We as citizens feel embarrassed while venturing out into the city but our politicians and administration are thick skinned BBMPCOMM. Imagine we're still living in a stone age whereas other countries smaller than us are 50 years ahead of us..."

One user commented, "It all depends on political will. You don’t have the will to do anything but just suck people because you feel you are disadvantaged being in public office - that’s the worst kind of sentiment to hold."

