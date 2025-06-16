Juneteenth 2025: Why is America's newest holiday so popular today? Know details Juneteenth is a blend of the words 'June' and 'Nineteenth'. It is a holiday that takes place every year on June 19 to celebrate the end of slavery in America.

Juneteenth is the latest celebration to join the small list of 11 federal holidays recognised by the US government, after former President Joe Biden granted it this status in 2021 following a surge in popularity. What is the history of this day, and why has it become so important?

History of Juneteenth

On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation to free enslaved African Americans in secessionist states.

However, Juneteenth is not celebrated on this day, as Lincoln's declaration was ignored in the rebel state of Texas, as no Union troops were there to enforce it. Emancipation was effectively applied in Texas two years later, on June 19, 1865, with the arrival of Major General Gordon Granger at the head of some 2000 Union soldiers.

This day, celebrated as soon as the following year, marks the origin of Juneteenth. First, a celebration day among the Black community in Texas, Juneteenth, then spread to all the southern states, where Black communities shared much of the same history.

Recent rise in the popularity of Juneteenth

Juneteenth was for a long time mostly celebrated in the South while largely ignored in the North. The celebration rose in prominence nationwide in the context of the 2020 protests against police brutality, following the killing of George Floyd. Following these events, several companies and universities made Juneteenth a holiday. It was made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, by then-President Joe Biden.

Celebrations that take place on Juneteenth

Like on all federal holidays, all non-essential federal services like the US Postal Service, schools and several banks are closed on Juneteenth. The day is celebrated in communities by holding prayer services, family gatherings and educational speeches on Black culture and history.

Large cities like Atlanta and Washington, which house prominent Black communities, even host festivals and parades.

People will often consume red-coloured food and beverages. The colour red holds significant importance in the celebrations, as it symbolises the sacrifice and power of enslaved people and also represents the people of Yoruba and Congo, from which a large part of the African American population descends.

