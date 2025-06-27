Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Venice wedding celebrations begin with an A-list procession In Venice, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are celebrating their wedding. Guests are lodging in the best hotels in Venice. In this article, we have mentioned the A-listers who have already arrived at the venue.

New Delhi:

Venice is abuzz this week, but it has nothing to do with the usual tourist frenzy. The city of waterways is unwillingly playing host to what many are calling the "wedding of the century" as Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sánchez tie the knot in a three-day extravaganza!

The celebrations, held between June 26th and June 28th, are strictly locked down with efforts made to avoid disruptions by local protesters. While the party organisers of the multi-million dollar bash have ensured that the event is being held with utmost respect for Venice and its inhabitants, some activists continue protesting vehemently. They believe that a red-carpet event featuring 200 to 250 VIPs is an unwelcome burden on a city that's already hosting over 30 million visitors every year.

And yet with the complete support of the mayor of Venice, the show is definitely going to go on!

A Star-Studded Guest List Heads to Venice

The guests have been nothing short of sensational. Some A-list star presences have been spotted through the Venetian canals. Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, and even Queen Rania of Jordan were some of the latest A-list guests to join the list, along with an already star-studded lineup.

Previous sightings had included the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, all dressed up for a big bash. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who had come a day in advance, were spotted soaking in the city views and pre-wedding splurging around Venice.

All About the Grand Affair

Although the specifics of the $50 million (yes!) bash are tightly under wraps, we did catch a few glimpses of the bling.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez themselves were spotted arriving at the luxury Aman Hotel yesterday, June 26th, which kicked off the party.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was snapped leaving the fashion-forward Gritti Palace Hotel, leading the fashion-forward pack of attendees.

Models Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were snapped leaving the Gritti Palace, flaunting their own personal styles.

Ivanka Trump has been causing eyebrows to rise at her appearances in Venice, giving a clue about the quality of attendees at the event.

ALSO READ: Invitation cards of Jeff Bezos' wedding leaked; internet says 'money can’t buy taste or class'