Invitation cards of Jeff Bezos' wedding leaked; internet says 'money can’t buy taste or class' Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's leaked wedding invitation sparks mockeries online for their lack of taste. The wedding, already in the midst of a backlash, has found itself in a new unexpected internet storm, this time for the very questionable aesthetic choice of the wedding invitations.

The wedding celebrations for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former news anchor Lauren Sanchez are soon to begin in Venice. Nicknamed “the wedding of the century”, it is expected to be a luxurious multi-day celebration attended by some 200 guests, including Hollywood stars, business moguls and political figures.

The wedding is already in the midst of a backlash, many criticising it as the epitome of over tourism in Venice, a manifestation of a trend sidelining the needs of local residents and slowly destroying the city. But a new backlash has emerged online concerning the ceremony, although on a more lighthearted note. These new critics concern the wedding’s invitation card, of which ABC News managed to obtain a picture.

The card is decorated with cartoon images of doves, butterflies, feathers and shooting stars, and on the bottom right are represented typical Venetian landmarks like the gondolas, and a typical bridge on a canal.

The design choice for this card was deemed by many cheap and unworthy of such a luxurious occasion, X users saying “Wow what an ugly announcement/invitation. With all the money he has they could have at least done something pretty and classy”, “All that money and they couldn't hire a designer” or “Imagine being a multi multi-billionaire and this is the design of your wedding invite”.

Many similar comments were made in response to the card being revealed, with some pointing out how tacky the card looks, one user saying “This invite design is proof that taste cannot be bought”. Others focused on its amateurish look, one user pointing out how it looks like “Something a 15 year-old made on Canva”, others saying it looks straight out of Microsoft Paint or Chat GPT.

A user outright said this was “Maybe one of the ugliest invitations I’ve ever seen”.

