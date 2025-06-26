Video of Pune woman washing her eyes with her own urine goes viral, doctor says 'you need help' A Pune woman, Nupur Pittie, performing a very unusual eye-care routine: eye washing with urine has created quite a buzz on the internet. Netizens and doctors have reacted to the video with horror and dismay. Check out the video here.

A recent social media video shared on Instagram by an Instagram user showed a Pune woman, Nupur Pittie, performing a very unusual eye-care routine: eye washing with urine. The video created a buzz on the internet, and netizens reacted with horror and dismay.

Nupur Pittie, describing herself as a "medicine-free life coach," is a proponent of whole-person healing. In one of her Instagram video, "Urine Eye Wash - Nature's Own Medicine," she describes her practice.

Pittie asserts using her own fresh morning midstream urine as a natural eye wash, stating it's part of her medicine-free regimen and cures redness, dryness, and irritation.

The video, uploaded on Tuesday, received more than 1.5 lakh views in a single day on Instagram, garnering rapid-widespread popularity and fierce backlash immediately.

The content of the video caught the attention of doctors and ordinary internet users in no time, unveiling a storm of criticism. Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, the award-winning hepatologist, popularly known as "TheLiverDoc" on social media, posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), warning bluntly: "Please do not put your urine into your eyes. Urine is not sterile." He went on to denounce the trend as "depressing and terrifying."

Dr. Philips also personally responded to Pittie's Instagram post by stating, "You need help woman. This is not normal. If you are trying to ride the social media 'following and like wave', this is not the way. Get help."

Instagram followers agreed, with some saying, "God forbid what did i just witness." Another said, "Urine is a waste product secreted by your body, which may hold bacteria, which may be acidic. and u decide to wash your eye with that?"

The viral video has added fuel to the ongoing debate over "natural" health trends online. Where others cry out for individual freedom of practice in medicine, health professionals warn that not all self-treatment cures are healthy or safe.

