'His father drops him at the office every day': 28-year-old engineer banned from driving because of his kundli

New Delhi:

Astrology has long influenced major life decisions in many Indian households, from marriage and careers to buying property and choosing auspicious dates. But a recent social media post has sparked debate after revealing that a 28-year-old IT engineer has never been allowed to drive because of a prediction in his birth chart.

The unusual story, shared by entrepreneur Pritesh Lakhani on X, has gone viral, with internet users divided over whether such life-changing decisions should be guided by astrology or personal choice.

The prediction that changed his life

According to Lakhani, the man is a 28-year-old IT engineer, a husband and the father of a toddler. Despite being an adult with a stable career, he has never learned to drive.

The reason, Lakhani claimed, lies in his kundli. "I met a 28-year-old IT engineer and father to a toddler. He is not allowed to drive any vehicle because his kundli says he might kill someone," Lakhani wrote on X. He further claimed that the engineer's father still drops him to the office every day because of the prediction.

A post that sparked conversation

Lakhani summed up the situation with a striking statement: "Devils are not born; they are made, sometimes by horoscope." His remarks quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with many users questioning how deeply astrological predictions should influence everyday life.

Social media is divided

The viral post sparked an interesting discussion among social media users.

Some people felt that stopping someone from driving for life based on a horoscope prediction was too harsh and reflected blind faith.

However, others considered the family's decision valid, saying everyone has the right to practise their faith for mental satisfaction and inner peace. Some even shared experiences where their family members made important decisions based on astrological predictions.

While kundlis have often been consulted during significant life events such as marriages, career choices and property purchases, the viral post has reignited the question of where faith ends and personal freedom begins. For some, astrology serves as spiritual guidance, while others believe allowing predictions to influence day-to-day decisions is irrational.

Regardless of people's opinions about the family's decision, one thing is certain: the incident has made many reflect on the beliefs that influence their own day-to-day decisions.

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