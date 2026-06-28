Daughter-in-law's attempt to bond with husband's great-grandmother leaves internet emotional

New Delhi:

Family relations usually thrive due to dialogue and traditions; however, sometimes it might take just a smile and a simple attempt to reach out, which would have said much more than any dialogue.

There is one heartwarming video on Instagram that illustrates it perfectly well. It features a North Indian woman who meets her Telugu husband's great-grandmother for the first time. Despite the fact that these ladies do not have anything in common linguistically, their dialogue has already made millions of people online realise that a relationship has nothing to do with words and everything to do with feelings. The video was shared by Instagram user Shefali (@journeywithshefali).

A dialogue beyond words

The video illustrates the scene when the daughter-in-law sits next to her husband's great-grandmother and tries to make a dialogue possible despite the lack of a common language.

Looking for common grounds

At one point, the lady asks whether the old grandma enjoys the music of Telugu. A humorous situation occurs when the grandma starts talking about some singers whom the young lady does not know, which makes everyone laugh.

This minor confusion rather makes the dialogue more sincere and authentic.

The caption touched people, too

Along with the video, the creator explained that it was her first visit to India after marriage and her first opportunity to meet her husband's great-grandmother. She admitted that the conversation was far from perfect but said she simply wanted to get to know her.

She also encouraged viewers to spend time talking to their grandparents and great-grandparents whenever they have the opportunity.

The Internet falls in love with the moment

The wholesome interaction quickly won hearts online.

Many people have had similar experiences about marrying into families whose members speak other languages, while others liked the daughter’s attempt to communicate and connect with the people.

To many people, this video is a message that patience, kindness, and effort count much more than sharing the same language.

Connections are formed with efforts

What makes this video popular is its simplicity. This video is not all about perfect communication or perfect translation. This video is about something basic: that when there is a true desire to understand each other, then language is just one small thing in this connection.

Sometimes, all you need is a smile and a desire to connect with someone.

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