Instagram Down again! Frustrated netizens flood Twitter with memes. See hilarious ones

Instagram is down for thousands of users across different parts of the world, again. Many faced disruption in the photo-sharing app services. Netizens were not able to login, load feed and send messages. #InstagramDown has started to trend on Twitter as users vent out their emotions and frustration. As of now, the company has not revealed any details related to the outage.

Instagram is showing an error message that reads "Something went wrong. There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded." Reportedly, the reports of Instagram going down started to rise at around 11:20 am on June 16.

On June 9, a technical glitch disrupted the services of the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform, resulting in an outage for numerous users worldwide. Users encountered error messages on the app, including prompts such as 'sorry, couldn't refresh feed' and 'something went wrong'.

On May 22 too, several users faced issues with Instagram. According to reports, the users said that they faced a problem while logging into their accounts and could not access their feeds. Some of them also faced issues while posting stories. The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States, 24,000 in Canada and over 56,000 in Britain.

