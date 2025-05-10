Here's why ‘Egg of the Sun’ is world’s most expensive mango, costs more than diamonds "Meet the 'Egg of the Sun,' the world's most expensive mango, priced higher than diamonds. Know what makes this rare mango so exclusive and coveted. Learn about its unique characteristics and hefty price tag.

New Delhi:

The nation experiences a seasonal craving for mangoes when the summer heat sets in. The Miyazaki mango, which is regarded as the most costly mango on the planet, is a rare, ruby-red gem that has astounded both palates and wallets among the baskets of golden Alphonsos and Dasheris.

The Miyazaki mango, also known as the "Egg of the Sun", is a work of art in terms of both colour and craftsmanship. With its rich crimson hue and lusciously sweet meat, this mango is more than just a fruit; it is a luxury item grown with painstaking care in Japan's Miyazaki Prefecture. Each fruit is treated with care from the moment it begins to flower.

Pollination is not left to nature; it is accomplished by hand. Once the fruit begins to grow, it is cradled in individual mesh nets that protect it from pests and dust while providing continuous sunshine for optimal ripening.

This great level of precision gardening is responsible for the Miyazaki mango's distinctive appearance and exquisite flavour. The mango is high in antioxidants, dietary fibre, and natural sugars, with a Brix score (a measure of sweetness) of 15 or higher, putting it much ahead of normal mangoes in terms of flavour and texture. The flesh is smooth, buttery, and decadently sweet, so it frequently substitutes dessert entirely.

All of this attention comes at a cost. At Japanese auctions, a single pair of Miyazaki mangoes can cost an astonishing Rs 2.7 lakh (approximately $3,000), especially if they achieve the highest quality grade and are labelled as 'Eggs of the Sun'. Their scarcity and labour-intensive manufacturing procedure ensure that only a few numbers ever reach this elite level.

However, the charm of the Miyazaki mango has begun to spread beyond Japanese borders.

Surendra Singh, a farmer from Bihar, earned headlines in 2021 for successfully farming Miyazaki mangoes in India. After importing two plants from Japan, Singh harvested 21 mangoes in his first season. His discreet agricultural venture sparked broad interest among farmers in cultivating premium, exotic fruits. Although Indian-grown Miyazaki mangoes may not yet command the same rates as their Japanese counterparts, their mere presence suggests a significant shift in the country's farming landscape.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)