Half-printed resume with hilarious one-liner leaves the internet in splits This half-printed resume is a testament to creativity in a competitive job market. It just goes to show that sometimes, a little humour and a lot of nerve can go a long way in getting noticed!

New Delhi:

In the ocean of job applicants, it takes something highly unusual to stand out. No costly fonts or industrial-strength graphics required – one job applicant's recent action is highly unconventional but left the internet giggling and recruiters amazed (in a positive sense!).

A photo of a resume, partly printed in the bold title "Hire me to unlock my full potential", has gone viral on Reddit and been seen on the top subreddits, such as r/recruitinghell and r/funny.

A Masterclass in Clever Marketing

What made this resume so unforgettable? Not a misprint, definitely. This was a conscious, brazen act! The upper portion of the page only indicated the candidate's lower part of the face and a standard career goal that read: "To be part of your company, wherein I can improve my skills and learn more as well as build my personality as a career individual."

But then, instead of qualifications and experience, the page simply cut out dead in mid-sentence, leaving the rest of the page blank – except, of course, for that headline, can't-miss tagline in the middle: "Hire me to unlock my full potential."

Half-printed resume with a hilarious one-liner.

Reddit Responses with Humour and Approval

The internet, of course, had a field day over this masterstunt. Reddit posters swamped the comments with clever comebacks:

"They're going to reply to you with an email with a lootbox that will have a 0.01% chance of it containing an offer within."

Someone jokingly said that it looked like "the printer paused to ask for money first before continuing to print the rest."

While the first reaction was to jest, the tone behind it was apparent: this candidate definitely made his presence known. As someone mentioned, "I mean he'd be standing out from the other applicants for sure."

However, the burning question remains: "He’s got no contact info on there…" leading to another hilarious quip: "Hire me to unlock my contact details."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Kerala man builds Lamborghini Huracan replica using Maruti Alto scrap: Video