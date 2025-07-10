Kerala man builds Lamborghini Huracan replica using Maruti Alto scrap: Video A video of Bibin's amazing, homemade Lamborghini Huracan replica went viral, showing that with perseverance, you can actually build your dreams.

For the common car enthusiast, a Lamborghini is a distant fantasy, one that only multi-millionaires can hope for. But for 26-year-old Bibin, who is a quality assurance professional in Kerala, such a dream finally became reality not because he had a high bank balance but because of passion, ingenuity, and lots of scrap metal!

From Scrap Pieces to Dream Car

Bibin's Lamborghini is not merely a replica but actually a working car he constructed with great effort from crashed metal, fibreglass panels, and miscellaneous parts from wrecked cars. The icing on the cake? This replica supercar is run on Maruti Suzuki Alto wheels and has the same engine! That's what they term as innovative engineering.

And it gets even more interesting. Bibin's Huracan has details you'd find on the original vehicle, such as:

Butterfly doors

A jack-operated nose-lift feature (using a wiper motor) (both button-activated!)

A Lamborghini-like steering wheel (from yet another car)

Three Years of Devotion, Still Alive

Bibin uncovered that this marvellous project has been a labour of love over three years. He could devote his nights only to fulfilling his dream because of his hectic professional schedule. Until now, he has spent approximately Rs 1.5 lakh (about USD 1,800), but he estimates about 20-30 per cent of the work is left. The interiors, for example, are still pending, and chairs are waiting to be cushioned.

A Real Inspiration

The web has outburst in admiration of Bibin's terrific accomplishment. Comments to his YouTube video reference the general respect for his skill and perseverance:

"Absolutely mind-blowing! Turning trash into beautiful Art requires talent, patience, and sheer passion. Hats off to you for turning the impossible into possible."

"This is all about attitude. If you can't afford to purchase, you will work."

"He is a Lamborghini rival."

Bibin's tale is a strong reminder that impossible dreams can become possible with enough passion and imagination. He did not just construct a car; he constructed an inspiration.

