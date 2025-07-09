Watch: An unexpected entry of a delivery man surprises the Kuwaiti news scene A viral clip recorded the hilarious and totally unexpected moment when a food delivery rider walked into a Kuwaiti television news program, unaware that he was on live television.

Imagine sitting down to watch your evening news, expecting the latest headlines, when suddenly a food delivery guy comes onto the studio set! No, it's not the beginning of some comedy sketch show; it really did occur in a live news broadcast in Kuwait, and the world is in an uproar.

A viral clip recorded the hilarious and totally unexpected moment when a food delivery rider walked into a television news program, unaware that he was on live television. The anchors, understandably shocked for a few seconds, took it in stride with perfect poise, rendering the entire incident even more interesting.

The video, which has gone viral and was uploaded by @ADM_3DM on X (previously Twitter), has accrued thousands of views and caused a buzz in reactions on the Internet. "In a strange scene! A delivery rider came inside the studio while being interviewed on the Kuwaiti Ishraqah program on the Kuwait Television news channel," reads the caption of the original post.

On camera, the delivery man, holding his insulated bag, is making his way across the studio. He pauses for a second, clearly having realised he has made a mistake, before disappearing calmly off-camera. It's his nonchalance that has actually drawn viewers in – he seemed to be just another fixture of the show!

The internet, always ready with a laugh, had a party with this unexpected break. Social media pages were chock-full of remarks, ranging from sarcasm to admiration for the professionalism of the news team.

Here's what social media users have said:

"He came to drop food, ended up dropping nationwide unscripted smile," @sanalinstathreads captioned, absolutely spot on.

@darialbader jokingly thought out loud, "Someone was too lazy to meet him at the studio entrance."

While everyone else found the incident extremely funny and applauded the poise of all parties, some web visitors did have security concerns. "How did a deliveryman end up in a live TV studio so conveniently?"

With no regard to the inconvenience it created, one thing is certain: this surprise cameo has provided us all with the humour we required and a lesson in just how live TV can deliver anything!

