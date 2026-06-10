'He's going through it': Gorilla's human-like reaction after argument with mate is quite relatable

New Delhi:

Animals often surprise people with behaviour that seems remarkably human. Whether it is affection, jealousy, curiosity or even embarrassment, certain moments can make it feel as though humans and animals are not all that different after all.

A recent video featuring a gorilla named Kiyomasa has become the latest example. The clip, shared by a Japanese zoo, has gone viral online after showing the gorilla appearing to brood quietly following what zoo officials described as a disagreement with a female companion.

The 62-second video is winning hearts online

The now-viral clip shows Kiyomasa sitting alone and seemingly lost in thought after the reported spat. His facial expressions and body language quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom joked that he looked exactly like someone replaying an argument in their head and wondering where things went wrong.

Internet users see themselves in Kiyomasa

What has made the video especially popular is how easily viewers connected Kiyomasa's behaviour to everyday human experiences. Many social media users joked that the gorilla looked like someone trying to figure out why their partner was upset. Others compared him to a person silently replaying an argument hours later.

(Image Source : X/RT_COM)Gorilla sits quietly after spat with mate, internet can't stop laughing

The video quickly became meme material, with users creating humorous captions imagining what might be going through Kiyomasa's mind.

Why do people love gorillas?

Gorillas are among humans' closest living relatives and are known for displaying complex emotions and social behaviours.

Researchers have studied gorillas for decades and have observed them showing affection, grief, playfulness, protectiveness and even conflict-resolution skills within their groups. Their expressive faces and body language often make their behaviour appear surprisingly human-like.

This is one reason videos like Kiyomasa's resonate with so many people. They highlight similarities that make animals feel relatable and familiar.

More than a fun video

While the clip entertained millions of viewers online, it also sparked discussions about animal intelligence and emotional complexity. Scientists have long believed that great apes possess sophisticated social lives and rich emotional capacities. Although it is impossible to know exactly what Kiyomasa was thinking, his behaviour reminded many people that animals can express emotions in ways that feel remarkably familiar.

For now, though, much of the internet seems content to believe that Kiyomasa was simply having a very relatable moment after an argument.

And judging by the reactions online, anyone who has ever replayed a disagreement in their head can probably understand exactly how he felt.

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