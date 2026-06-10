'Putting us youngsters to shame': 60-year-old Brigadier's pull-up challenge wins hearts online

New Delhi:

Fitness content on social media often focuses on young athletes and fitness enthusiasts pushing their limits. However, a video shared by Brigadier Birender Singh has gone viral for proving that fitness is not reserved for the young. Brigadier Birender Singh recently shared a video of himself performing pull-ups at the age of 60.

In the caption accompanying the reel, he wrote, "Back to where standards were never negotiable. After 16 years, I stepped into my Army Regiment gym again—not to relive memories, but to test myself. At 60." The video has since earned admiration from thousands of social media users.

Returning to familiar ground

The clip shows Brigadier Singh inside what appears to be his former Army Regiment gym. Dressed in a simple orange shirt and formal trousers rather than typical gym wear, he approaches the pull-up station and begins his fitness test. The challenge was not merely about completing a workout. It was an opportunity to see whether he could still meet the standards he had once set for himself despite being away from active military service for many years.

Fitness beyond age

While many people tend to reduce their physical activity as they grow older, the retired Army officer's video highlights the importance of maintaining fitness throughout life. His calm confidence, discipline and determination resonated with viewers, many of whom were impressed not only by the pull-ups themselves but also by the message behind them.

For several users, the video served as a reminder that age does not necessarily define physical capability.

Social media reacts

The comments section quickly filled with admiration. One user wrote, "Putting us youngsters to shame. That's our fauj." Another commented, "Did he just do it wearing formals?"

A third user remarked, "He's doing this at 60! That too in a free moving setup which makes it even harder." Many viewers also praised the discipline associated with military training.

"I think every youngster until 21 should have serious military training," one person commented. Another wrote, "That core is made of steel."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRIGADIER_JAMWAL)Army officer's pull-up challenge at 60 inspires social media users

Several users simply called the performance inspiring, with one comment reading, "Perfect sir."

A lesson in consistency

What makes the video stand out is not just the physical achievement itself but what it represents. Military training is often associated with discipline, consistency and resilience. Brigadier Singh's ability to return to his regiment gym after 16 years and still challenge himself reflects the value of maintaining healthy habits over decades rather than weeks or months.

The reel struck a chord with viewers because it highlighted an important truth: fitness is not about following trends or chasing short-term goals. It is about building strength, endurance and discipline that last a lifetime. For many people, the pull-up challenge was more than a display of physical fitness. It was a reminder that discipline never truly retires.

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