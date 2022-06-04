Google pays tribute to Indian physicist Satyendra Nath Bose with special doodle

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Satyendra Nath Bose google doodle

Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose is known for his contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensate. Google on Saturday paid tribute to Bose through a special doodle. It was on June 4 in 1924 when he sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein who immediately recognized it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics. It is also said that Bose had taken Albert Einstein as his Mentor.

Born In 1894 in Kolkata, Bose had a wide range of interests in varied fields including physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology, mineralogy, philosophy, arts, literature, and music.

Bose was born in Kolkata. His schooling began at the age of five, near his home. Bose attended Hindu School in Calcutta, and later attended Presidency College, also in Calcutta, earning the highest marks at each institution.

Inspired by the physicist Jagadish Chandra Bose and historian Prafulla Chandra Ray, Bose also worked as a lecturer in the physics department of the University of Calcutta from 1916 to 1921. Apart from physics, he did some research in biotechnology and literature (Bengali and English). He made deep studies in chemistry, geology, zoology, anthropology, engineering and other sciences.

A Fellow of the Royal Society, he was awarded India's second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 1954 by the Government of India. Although seven Nobel Prizes were awarded for research related to S N Bose's concepts of the boson, Bose–Einstein statistics and Bose–Einstein condensate, Bose himself was not awarded a Nobel Prize.

Bose was nominated by K. Banerji (1956), D.S. Kothari (1959), S.N. Bagchi (1962), and A.K. Dutta (1962) for the Nobel Prize in Physics, for his contribution to Bose-Einstein statistics and the unified field theory.