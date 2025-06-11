Garbage dumped on Mumbai roads: Angry Reddit user says 'zero accountibility' A Mumbai resident's widely shared Reddit article exposing Oshiwara's trash heaps prompted demands for BMC and public accountability.

New Delhi:

One Mumbai citizen bemoaned the city's deteriorating civic sensibilities. The local shared multiple photos of trash heaps discarded on the sides of the highways in the Oshiwara neighbourhood on Reddit. The post generated intense emotions on the platform and swiftly went viral.

"This is what our roads have come to—piles of garbage, zero accountability," the post, which was made by a Behraum Baug resident, stated. It included more than seven pictures of litter strewn over the roadways and dividers.

The user highlighted health concerns, noting, “Piles of plastic, food waste, construction debris you just name it. It’s not just an eyesore anymore, it’s a serious health hazard, especially with the monsoon around the corner."

“This is turning into a breeding ground for diseases, mosquitoes, rodents, and foul smell everywhere. Every civilian walk past it, elderly people live near it. It’s disgusting," the post added.

Garbage dumped on Mumbai roads

The user also questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), stating, “Is the richest municipal corporation of India even aware of what’s going on? Is anyone inspecting these areas? Are there no dustbins or is this just sheer apathy?"

“It is 2025 and till when are we planning to struggle with the basic of roads and proper waste management system. People in the area are responsible for being so careless. Is it so hard to carry garbage a little further to a bin or wait for collection services."

Garbage dumped on Mumbai roads

“This isn’t a rant for the sake of complaining. I need to know if there is a proper grievance portal to get this issue solved," the post ended with a call of action.

Many platform users concurred with the post in the meantime, and some even made different recommendations. One suggested complaining to the BMC about X, “Write a complaint to the BMC on Twitter. Call them if you can. We’ve had similar problems in our area and they’re pretty good at cleaning up as quickly as they can. BMC also has a guy around the spot for a few days where people threw their thrash but after that it was all the same. I doubt the BMC can do anything here."