From traffic blues to sunset hues: Bengaluru basks in alluring evening; X users calls it 'antidote'

Bengaluru is often in the news for its traffic snarls and civic woes, with social media flooded with complaints. However, this time, the story is different. India’s IT hub captured attention this time for an awe-inspiring display of orange, pink, and gold that painted the sky on Wednesday evening.

The stunning spectacle brought the city’s fast-paced life to a brief standstill, as people paused to admire the view and capture the moment on their cameras.

Social media soon flooded with photos and posts, as residents shared the vibrant skies along with heartfelt captions celebrating Bengaluru’s rare, picture-perfect evening.

“The antidote to all our Bangalore complaints,” a user wrote while posting the captivating picture.

Another wrote, “It was the prettiest sky ever”.

CM Siddaramaiah orders officials to fill Bengaluru potholes

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to fill all potholes across Bengaluru city within a week.

"I was speaking to officials, including Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Maheshwar Rao and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Urban Development Department Tushar Girinath. Within a week, potholes should be filled. Because of the rains, there have been delays in filling potholes; that's the issue. There have been more rains this year,” he said.

DK Shivakumar says 10,000 potholes filled so far

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced that more than 10,000 potholes across the city have been repaired so far. Shivakumar said an additional Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated for white topping 500 km of roads in the city.

"We have filled over 10,000 potholes till now. The Bommai government had filed an affidavit in the court that there were about 20,000 potholes in the city. We have given the public and traffic police the opportunity to identify and report potholes. We are working in a transparent way," he said.

"White-topped roads last 25–30 years. We have already taken up 148 km of roads for white topping and are spending Rs 1,800 crore for white topping 83 roads. Black topping is going on in 350 km of 182 roads at a cost of Rs 695 crore. The CM has given a grant of Rs 1,100 crore, and we have taken up asphalting of 550 km of roads," he added.