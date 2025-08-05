Firefighters mistake havan smoke for emergency in Texas | WATCH A video from Texas showing firefighters arriving during a Hindu havan (fire ritual) at an Indian family's housewarming has gone viral. The smoke from the ritual reportedly alarmed neighbors, prompting an emergency response.

A video of firefighters arriving at a Texas home midway through a traditional Hindu housewarming ceremony has gone viral. The video shared on Instagram shows a fire truck from the BedFord Fire Department pulling up outside a home where an Indian family was performing a havan (a sacred fire ritual marking a housewarming (griha pravesh) ceremony).

The footage was shared with the caption, “Cultural misunderstanding 101: A Hindu puja is not a fire emergency. When you're having a housewarming havan and the fire department pulls up.”

Smoke sparks emergency response

The firefighters are seen interacting with the family and surveying the area. It remains unclear whether any action was taken or if the event violated local fire safety codes. There is also no official confirmation on whether a complaint from neighbours prompted the emergency response.

Netizens react

The viral moment has stirred mixed reactions across social media platforms, with users debating whether the family was within their rights or acted irresponsibly.

An X (formerly Twitter) user reposted the clip saying, “A group of Indians were worshipping the Hindu fire god in Texas, and the neighbours call the firefighters on them.”

“Doing this in foreign countries, where houses are made of dry wooden walls. I condemn this behaviour and will never accept it as a cultural practice,” one user posted.

Another added, “They should have got the permit to do the havan from the fire department. You have to follow the rules of the country you live in.” “Why leave India then if you can't follow their rules there?,” other said.

On the other side, many came out in defense of the family. “To all those abusing the family – they didn’t harm anyone. They were doing a peaceful pooja. People use grills that also create smoke – where’s the outrage then?” One Indian-American user wrote, “I’m a first-generation Indian-American, and this makes me proud. I’ve had a puja for every house I’ve lived in and for every new car or big life event.