Heartbreaking! Elephants trapped in mud for 2 days in Kenya; what happens next will leave you stunned

There are times when animals get terribly stranded in remote locations and require human assistance to escape. In the past, we've seen various rescue videos in which people assist animals in getting out of challenging situations. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet in which two elephants are seen deeply mired in mud and then a rescue team arrives to free the giant creatures.

The video opens with two elephants trapped miserably in the mud near a watering hole. The elephants looked fully concealed in the mud, and unless someone looked closely, they would go unnoticed. The video then shows a rescue team arriving from a helicopter. The footage caught on camera further shows locals gathered near the incident spot to witness the big rescue. The clip further shows the two elephants being successfully rescued after several efforts.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Instagram and shared the video. Their caption read, "For these two females, a simple drink turned into a death trap. It is an all-too-common situation during a drought: In their quest for water, elephants venture into drying dams and become stuck in the mud. Confronted with slick floors and sticky terrain, they are unable to propel themselves to stand. Without help, it becomes a lethal situation. These elephants had been stuck for at least two days before they were discovered. But this story has a happy ending: In a joint operation with KWS and Wildlife Works, we were able to free them both."

The video went viral in no time and netizens flocked to the comment section reacting to it. One user wrote, "his is humanity, hats off to all the individuals for their great effort to rescue the dying elephants, superbly done." Another user wrote, "Awesome, God bless you guys".

While the plight of elephants in the viral video left us gutted, it also restored our faith in humanity.

